767 farmers committed suicide during Jan-March 2025 in Maharashtra, says minister

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Makarand Jadhav-Patil on Tuesday told the state council that 767 farmers suicides were reported during January-March this year in Maharashtra.

Of the 767 suicides reported, 373 cases were eligible for financial aid while 200 were non-eligible and enquiry was pending in the balance 194 deaths.

The minister said that of the 373 eligible cases the government has paid financial aid to the heirs of the deceased farmers in 327 cases, while the process of paying compensation was underway in the remaining suicide cases.

The government has asked all divisional commissioners to immediately clear the pending cases.

As per the government decision of January 23, 2006, the state pays compensation of Rs 1 lakh in suicides by farmers and clarified that increasing financial aid was not under the Maharashtra government’s consideration.

Giving the region wise information about the cases of farmers' suicides, Minister Jadhav-Patil said during January-March this year, 257 suicide cases were found in Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana and Washim from western Vidarbha.

Of this, 76 cases were eligible and 74 non-eligible while enquiry is underway in 107 suicides. The government has paid financial aid to the families of the deceased in 71 of 76 cases and the process is underway in the remaining cases.

In Hingoli district from Marathwada, 24 farmers' suicides were reported between January and May this year, of which 13 became eligible and five were non-eligible for financial aid while enquiry is pending in six cases. The government has provided compensation in 13 cases.

The minister told the state council that in order to curb farmers' suicides, a slew of measures are implemented by various departments. In the case of damage to crops due to natural calamities, the relief and rehabilitation department provides compensation. The farmers are provided Rs 12,000 annually comprising Rs 6,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Yojana and Shetkari Mahasanman Fund.

He said that the government is implementing various schemes at the district level including providing fair price to agricultural produce, increasing irrigation and operating the counselling centres to contain farmers suicides.

He added that the government provides benefits under various schemes to the widows of the farmers who commit suicide.

