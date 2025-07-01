National Sports Policy 2025 approved; India targets 2036 Olympic and mass participation.

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025 here on Tuesday. Replacing the two-decade-old National Sports Policy of 2001, this visionary blueprint sets the stage for reshaping the country’s sporting ecosystem, with a clear focus on establishing India as a strong contender for excellence at major international events, including the 2036 Olympic Games.

It charts a comprehensive roadmap built around five core pillars aimed at ensuring excellence on the global stage, promoting economic growth through sports, driving social inclusion, making sports a mass movement, and integrating sports seamlessly into the education system.

The policy envisions strengthening sports programs from the grassroots to the elite level. It focuses on early talent identification, nurturing, and the creation of robust training systems, competitive leagues, and world-class infrastructure across rural and urban India. The policy emphasises upgrading coaching standards, investing in sports science, medicine, and technology, and ensuring holistic support for athletes while enhancing the capacity and governance of sports federations.

Recognising the economic potential of the sports sector, NSP 2025 outlines measures to boost sports tourism, attract global events, strengthen sports manufacturing, and encourage startups and entrepreneurship in the field. It calls for greater private sector involvement through Public-Private Partnerships, CSR initiatives, and innovative funding models.

The policy also positions sports as a tool for social development, with a focus on inclusivity. It seeks to promote participation among women, the economically disadvantaged, tribal communities, and persons with disabilities.

Indigenous and traditional sports will be revitalised, while pathways will be created to help athletes pursue sports as a viable career, supported by education, volunteering, and dual-career opportunities.

To foster a nationwide culture of fitness and sporting excellence, NSP 2025 aims to turn sports into a people’s movement. This will involve mass participation campaigns, fitness indices for schools and workplaces, and expanded universal access to sports facilities.

In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, the new sports policy proposes the integration of sports into school curricula and specialized training for educators to build a strong foundation for sports education from an early age.

Underpinning the policy is a strategic implementation framework designed to deliver results. This includes establishing robust governance structures, leveraging technology like AI and data analytics for performance tracking, and creating a national monitoring system with clear benchmarks and time-bound targets.

The NSP 2025 will act as a model for states and union territories to align their local sports policies with national priorities. Importantly, it calls for a whole-of-government approach, integrating sports promotion into the schemes and programs of all ministries and departments to ensure lasting impact.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.