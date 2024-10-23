7660 houses to be built for violence-hit people: Manipur CM

Imphal, Oct 23 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that 7,660 temporary houses would be constructed for the displaced people, presently residing at various schools and colleges since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May last year.

The Chief Minister stated that the Centre has approved for construction of around 7,660 temporary houses to accommodate people residing in the various relief camps in the state’s nine districts, mostly inhabited by the tribals.

Of the 7,660 houses, the highest number of 1813 houses would be constructed in Kangpokpi district followed by 1331 in Churachandpur district, 1217 in Kakching, 1015 in Bishnupur, 594 in Imphal East, 880 in Tengnoupal, 511 in Chandel, 225 in Imphal West and 74 in Kamjong.

Singh while talking to the media said that since the funding received from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme was not sufficient, he requested an additional amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the construction of around 2500 houses in areas around Phubala (Moirang), Sericulture farm, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sanctioning the funds for the construction of houses.

He also expressed his gratitude to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari for timely intervening and resolving the dispute regarding the projects along the National Highways in the state.

Also, the Centre has given assurance to settle the disputed land compensation along the National Highway-37.

Therefore, the contractors could resume the work in consultation with the concerned officials of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Singh maintained that an additional fund of Rs 1000 crores for developmental works in both hills and valleys would be sanctioned soon by the Centre.

Announcing that the construction of concrete roads would begin in valley areas soon, he maintained that concrete roads would also be constructed within a radius of 8-10 km of the District Headquarters of hill districts with an estimated cost of around Rs 175 crores.

The Chief Minister stated that out of the 117 projects (both hill and valley) proposed by the state government, the Centre has approved only 57 projects recently, under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 217 crores.

He hoped that the remaining projects would be approved soon.

The Centre also assured that around Rs 170 crores would also be sanctioned for the loss due to Cyclone Remal, he added.

Praising Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju for his commitment to constructing a world class football field with a project cost of around Rs 220 crores in the state, the Chief Minister said that suitable area for the construction would be identified.

The Chief Minister also announced that a sum of Rs 1000 each for the fifth phase would be distributed to all individuals residing in the relief camps before Diwali and Ningol Chakkouba festival.

Applauding the relentless efforts under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, Singh stated that both the Centre and state governments are working collectively towards bringing peace and normalcy in the state.

He also sought support and cooperation from the people of the state.

