712-km cycle track developed in 61 cities under Smart City Missions

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Under Smart City Missions about 712.59 km length of cycle track has been developed in 61 cities under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu told Rajya Sabha in a reply that non-motorised urban transport is one of the thrust areas of the AMRUT Mission that includes the provision of pedestrian, non-motorised and public transport facilities, cycle tracks, and parking spaces.

Highlighting cycle track projects, he said, “Against the total plan size of Rs 77,640 crore under AMRUT, Rs 1,436 crore (2 per cent) has been allocated under this sector. As reported by the States/ Union Territories, so far, 351 projects worth Rs 1,021.46 crore have been started on the ground of which works worth Rs 956.16 crore have been physically completed which led to the development of 42.56 km length of cycle track in 13 cities.”

In response to another question on reasons for the reduction in the allocation of funds for the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM) from Rs 1,150.02 crore in BE 2024-25 to Rs 108. 70 crore in RE 2024-25, the MoS said the scheme is still under consideration.

“Keeping in view of the fag end of the current financial year and in pursuance of the fund flow guidelines of Ministry of Finance, the fund at Revised Estimate stage was requested to be reduced to Rs 108.70 crore in 2024-25,” said MoS Sahu.

Asked about the status of the adoption of modules under the Urban Platform for Delivery of Online Governance (UPYOG) portal and its contribution to improving the ease of living for citizens, he said the central financial assistance for digitalizing the urban services in 22 states/ UTs through UPYOG portal will be released upon approval and roll-out of the scheme.

Replying to another question on whether the Government had assessed the need to expand the role of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) beyond municipal service delivery to areas, such as health, internal security, waste management, and traffic management, the MoS said that being a State subject, States/UTs may consider the integration of city-level ICCCs into a unified e-governance platform to enhance operational efficiency as per local circumstances and requirements.

