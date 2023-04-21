6 including 5 tourists injured in J&K road accident

Apr 21, 2023, 18:05 IST
Srinagar, April 21 (IANS) Six persons including 5 tourists were injured on Friday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, an official said.

The accident happened when a vehicle carrying tourists skidded off the road near Pahalgam hill station.

"Five tourists and a local taxi driver were injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to government medical college hospital Anantnag where the doctors described their condition as stable," an official said.

