6 coaches of Kamakhya-bound Northeast Express derail in Bihar's Buxar, no reports of casualties (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) At least six coaches of the Kamakhya (Assam)-bound Northeast Express, derailed in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday and no casualty or injury has been reported so far, officials said.

The Railway Ministry said that the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed in the yard of the Raghunathpur Railway station in Bihar at 9.53 p.m.

It said that as no information has been received about any casualty or injured passengers.

Following the incident, videos from the accident site showed local people rushing to rescue of the train passengers.

In the video, few coaches can also be seen toppled and local people along with police taking out passengers.

Further details are awaited.

The Railway issued helpline numbers for the passengers. For Patna - 9771449971, for Danapur - 8905697493, for ARA - 8306182542 and COML CNL - 7759070004.

Senior railway officials have rushed for the accident site. In June this year, at least 293 people died and over 800 injured after a triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore.

