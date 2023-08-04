6 arrested in Delhi over clashes during Muharram processions last week

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) A top Delhi Police official on Friday said that six persons were arrested in connection with the clashes that erupted between during several Muharram processions near the Surajmal Stadium here last week.

“During investigation of FIRs registered at the Nangloi police station, six persons were identified and subsequently arrested by the outer district police teams,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh.

The six were identified as Sahil Salmani (25), Aslam Qureshi (37), Sameer alias Choti (23), Sahil Khan (21), Azeem (23) and Sohaib (23).

“Further identification of mobsters is going on and raids are being conducted,” the DCP added.

At around 5.45 p.m. on July 29, some processions entered the Nangloi police station area on the main Rohtak Road and tried to deviate the route which was mutually decided upon during a coordination meeting of the organisers, according to the police.

"Efforts were made to convince them to stick to a pre-decided route and proceed to the designated burials. While most of them cooperated, a few miscreants became unruly and started instigating the public and resorted to stone pelting," it said.

The police further said that to ensure the safety and security of passersby on the road, which included women, children and motorists, the unruly mob was dispersed by the police with mild use of force (lathi charge), and order was restored immediately in the area.

Six police personnel and six volunteers, including five women, sustained minor injuries.

The mob also vandalised several vehicles, including a police vehicle and buses, during the clashes.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing people pelting stones and causing damage to the public vehicles.

One of the videos showed bus passengers having to take cover on the floor of the vehicle to protect themselves from the stone pelting.

In another video doing rounds on social media, a youth can be seen carrying a sword.

