At 59 per cent, Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency records highest-ever turnout: EC

Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) Voting in J&K's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency ended peacefully on Monday with a record turnout, pegged at around 59 per cent, as per election officials - the highest since 1996's 46.65 per cent, and much above 2019's 34.16 per cent.

J&K's CEO P.K. Pole told a press conference that the poll percentage in Baramulla constituency is expected to be 59 per cent.

"As per the reports available with us, voting is still going on in some villages. The poll percentage in the constituency is likely to be 59 per cent and this can marginally increase as reports are still coming about the exact number of votes polled in the constituency. The biggest thing about today’s polling in Baramulla has been the highest voter turnout and completely peaceful and violence-free election process," the CEO said.

He said that the highest voting percentage, segment-wise, has been in Handwara with a 67.5 per cent turnout and lowest in Gurez, at 40.82 per cent.

Langate has witnessed second-highest voter turnout of 66 per cent.

"In the democratic history of Baramulla, today’s 59 per cent turnout is matched only by 1984 when the same voter turnout was recorded while there was no militancy in the Valley. But since militancy started in J&K, today’s turnout in Baramulla is not only the highest, but it also reflects the people’s faith in democracy and their firm belief that development and progress can only be achieved through this democratic process," the CEO said.

"A heartening news has come from the Sopore segment which had recorded just 4 per cent voter turnout in 2019. The voter turnout in Sopore has been 44 per cent today, which is a jump of 40 per cent over 2019," he added.

Pole said: "We had deployed over 8,000 poll staff and over 10,000 CAPF personnel who provided security to today’s poll process in Baramulla constituency. I am thankful to the civilian poll staff and to CAPF and local police for doing their duties steadfastly to ensure the safety of the voters and a peaceful polling process."

He said that 26 special polling stations had been set up for 22,000 migrant voters and among these, the Jammu and Udhampur polling stations recorded 32 per cent and the Delhi polling station 50 per cent turnout.

The CEO attributed the high voter turnout to the faith of people in democracy and also to the improvement in the ground situation during the last 4 to 5 years in Kashmir. "Various candidates, whether they belonged to recognised political parties or newly-formed political parties or independents, also campaigned pro-actively by going to every nook and corner of the constituency to seek votes," he said.

Questioned about the reports of an untoward incident in the Pattan segment, the CEO said that some members of a particular community were holding peaceful protests there.

"Since you have brought this to my notice, I will find out the details and take appropriate action," he said.

Prominent candidates in the Baramulla election were National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, PDP's Faiyaz Ahmed Mir, J&K People's Conference chief Sajad Ghani Lone, and AIM chief, Engineer Rashid, who is presently behind bars.

