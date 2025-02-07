59 cases of HMPV reported from 11 states in January: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) A total of 59 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) -- a respiratory illness -- have been reported from 11 States/UTs in India, between January 6 and 29 this year, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Jadhav informed the measures undertaken by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to monitor and control the spread of HMPV cases.

Jadhav said that from January 6, the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC) has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for regular monitoring of the HMPV situation.

The MoS stated that the country already has “a robust surveillance system for Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) for Influenza” which works through both the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) networks.

States/UTs were also advised to be vigilant and send respiratory samples of hospitalised SARI cases to designate Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) for testing and sequencing of positive samples.

Jadhav noted that data from IDSP “does not indicate any unusual rise in ILI/SARI cases anywhere in the country”. It was “also corroborated by the ICMR’s sentinel surveillance data” and no such rise was found.

The government also conducted a preparedness drill across the country and "ascertained that the health system is adequately prepared to deal with the seasonal increase in respiratory illness”, the MoS said.

In addition, Jadhav said the states were advised to create public awareness through campaigns regarding the symptoms of the disease and strategies to prevent HMPV.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the RSV. The symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

The Ministry advised simple measures such as washing hands often with soap and water to prevent infection from the virus. The advisory also asked people to “avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are exhibiting symptoms of the disease; cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, etc”.

