55% people feel BJP should project CM face in Raj: Opinion poll

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) With barely few months left for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, people in the poll-bound state feel that the BJP should project a Chief Ministerial face.

According to ABP-CVoter opinion poll carried out between June 26 to July 25 in all the 200 Assembly seats with a sample size of 14,085, a total of 55.5 per cent of people believed that the BJP should project a CM face.

As per the poll survey, 61.7 per cent of the BJP members were in favour of projecting a CM face by the party.

From the ruling Congress in the state, 46.7 per cent people were of the same view.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year.

The Congress exuded confidence that it will form the government again.

The BJP is hopeful that it will oust the Congress government.

"Corruption and law and order" would be among the major issues of the BJP in the upcoming polls to take on the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

