521 LMT rice estimated for procurement during forthcoming kharif season

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) A quantity of 521.27 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming kharif season of 2023-24 as against the previous year estimates of 518 LMT, wherein 496 LMT was actually procured during last kharif season of 2022-23.

A quantity of 33.09 LMT of coarse grains or millets has also been estimated for procurement by the states during the 2023-24 season as against actual procurement of 7.37 LMT during last season.

This was discussed during a meeting chaired by food secretary Sanjeev Chopra, with food secretaries of 21 states and the union territory of J&K.

The meeting was held on August 21 to discuss the procurement arrangements for kharif crop in the ensuing season.

It was also informed during the meeting that six minor millets have also been introduced to be purchased by the states at the MSP of Ragi starting this kharif season for up to three years.

For increasing the procurement and consumption of millets, the Centre has revised the distribution period of millets, incorporated inter-state transportation of millets, added provision of advanced subsidy, and also revised guidelines for facilitating procurement of six minor millets.

States were advised to focus on procurement of millets, not only on account of International Year of Millet-2023 but also for diversification of crops and enhanced nutrition in dietary patterns.

During the meeting, issues related to gunny bags requirement, route optimisation for transportation of foodgrains from designated depots to fair price shops, improving infrastructure in procurement centres, and monitoring of wheat stock limit portal were also discussed.

