500 foreign firms register at UP International Trade Show

Gautam Buddha Nagar (UP), Sep 25 (IANS) More than 500 international buyers have registered themselves for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show on Sunday, the third day of the event.

The theme for the third day of the event was ‘Electronic, ITES, Manufacturing and Exports’ and discussions were held on the topic ‘Uttar Pradesh Leading the Growth to India’s ICT Manufacturing and Exports’.

UP Electronics Corporation Ltd (UPECL) chairperson Sandeep Narula said that the electronic, ICT manufacturing and export sectors were seeing a tremendous growth in the state and this is an inspiration for other states in the country.

He said that earlier people were wary of investing in the state but now the situation has completely reversed.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, the state has provided a conducive environment for the growth of industries and investors are now getting attracted to it.

“The rising scope for the electronic industry in the state is itself historic. This is why so many electronic companies are investing in UP and this will help take the state’s economy to the USD 1 trillion mark,” he said.

Easter Software System CEP Sanjay Agarwal said that Noida is UP’s show window. In the past few years, the software industry has established itself in the region and this is not only helping the state’s economy grow but is also providing employment for the youth.

“The way the government is focusing on improving infrastructure here, many more software companies will come here to establish themselves,” he said.

