5 soldiers killed as army vehicle catches fire in J&K's Poonch
Jammu, April 20 (IANS) Five Indian Army soldiers were charred to death on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after the vehicle in which they were travelling caught fire, a Defence spokesperson said.
"At around 3 p.m., one vehicle of the Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district, caught fire. Further details are being ascertained," Lt. Col. Devender Anand said in a statement.
The cause of the fire that resulted in the death of the army soldiers is still not known.
