5 properties for your perfect summer getaway

The report highlights that global consumers are spending more on travel, booking longer trips, taking more vacations than before, and travelling with wider groups. With two years of halt in travel due to the pandemic, the summer of 2023 feels like the perfect time to indulge in a luxurious getaway that you have been dreaming about.

Here are a few accommodations that will enable you to cross more places off your travel wish list, relax, and indulge in opulence:

Six Senses Rome

Rome is the most appealing location you must visit this summer because of its unique combination of history, legacy, art, custom, and culinary treasures, as well as its favourable climate, relaxed attitude, authenticity, artisanal mastery, and zest for life.

Six Senses Rome, a tranquil retreat tucked away in the centre of the Eternal City, debuted on March 16 in the storied Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini. Each one is rooted in Italian heritage and Roman customs and celebrates epicurean discovery, culture, wellness, and spirituality. They are the ideal base for experiencing meaningful encounters because of their serene vibe.

The 96 guest rooms and suites at the hotel all pay homage to Roman customs, from Cocciopesto on the walls to the abundant use of local Travertine stone. Some even have terraces with recognizable Triclinium-style marble seating. In addition to the ground-breaking slumber With Six Senses standards of bespoke handmade and organic mattresses, cotton bedding, pillows, and additional amenities to encourage a good night's slumber, cutting-edge in-room technology is subtly incorporated. The feeling of calm and tranquility is still ever-present and welcome after a busy day taking in the sights, despite the prime location in the middle of the city.

The old Roman art of bathing is modernized at Six Senses Rome by incorporating the most cutting-edge biohacking technology for recuperation and restoration in the centre of this vibrant and busy city. By incorporating biophilic elements, locally sourced, organic spa products, and mosaics of Daphne's laurel tree, Six Senses Spa also reinterprets the themes of classicism and interaction with nature.

Baglioni Resort Maldives

The Maldives are the ideal location if you want to take a short, relaxing vacation before the summer season really heats up.

Discover yourself again while luxuriating under a palm tree after losing yourself in the immensity of the Indian Ocean. You can expect a variety of interesting encounters when you stay at the Baglioni Resort Maldives. This exceptional retreat, which is dreamily resplendent on the island of Maagau in the Dhaalu Atoll, is awash in tropical natural beauty. Luxury villas are located at the Baglioni Resort in the Maldives, which is encircled by tropical vegetation, azure water, and velvety-smooth white sand. Using materials and design strategies for maximum sustainability while maximizing the natural setting and its all-encompassing beauty, accommodations have been made with the attention to detail that is characteristic of Italian architecture.

In the Maldives, the Baglioni Resort, nothing is left to chance. An all-day, every-day multilingual staff, a freshwater pool, butler and cleaning services, and a beach service with loungers are all included in the vacation experience. A boutique and a kids' club are also available for the enjoyment of smaller visitors aged 3 to 15. All in the name of a memorable vacation full of sporting, leisurely, and culinary delights.

Six Senses Bhutan

Bhutan is a great place to travel all year long closer to home. While May to August features lush environments with blooming flowers and vegetation, March to April provide comfortable conditions for hiking and trekking.

Your visit to Six Senses Bhutan will cause you to reflect. The gross national happiness principle guides daily life in this vibrant Himalayan Kingdom. Travelling through Bhutan's western and central valleys, it's impossible to avoid encountering inspiring and elevating moments at every turn. Because of this, the visitor suites at Six Senses Bhutan are spread out among five cosy lodges: Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey, Bumthang, and Paro. Every one of them embraces our Six Senses governing principles, which include a Six Senses Spa and Wellness Center, mindful eating, sleep, and self-discovery, and each has its own distinct personality. Immerse yourself in Bhutan's spirituality, history, and hospitality by visiting one or a combination of them.

Kimpton Fitzroy London, an IHG hotel

The moment has come if you have been considering visiting the famous city of London. Typically, May and June are the best months to travel to London because the weather is still pleasant and there are fewer visitors.

The Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel is where the grandeur of the 19th century and modern London collide. The iconic structure, which takes up an entire block on the eastern side of Russell Square in Bloomsbury, appears every bit the grande matron from the outside. Thoughtful travellers are invited to settle in and remain a while inside, with a Negroni (or two) in hand. Your stay will be adorned with breath-taking destination eateries and bars, including Fitz's, a glitzy bar where the cocktails flow, Burr & Co., a casually cool coffee shop, the light-filled Palm Court, and the Michelin-starred Galvin Bar & Grill, a contemporary British restaurant run by Chris and Jeff Galvin.

Regent Berlin, an IHG hotel

Berlin is the ideal location for a romantic summer getaway because it is full of fun outdoor activities designed for the season.

The Regent Berlin, an IHG hotel, that Conde' Nast Traveler named one of the "best places to stay in the world," takes pleasure in providing first-rate amenities and impeccable service in the centre of one of Europe's most captivating cities. The IHG hotel Regent Berlin, located in the country's historic centre, is decorated with marble floors and walls that sparkle in the light from crystal chandeliers. Visitors loiter below, settling onto fringed ottomans while having their likenesses captured in gilded mirrors. Gendarmenmarkt Square outside recalls a different, more romantic time. The nearby Konzerthaus concert hall is surrounded by eighteenth-century German and French cathedrals, with their domes reaching aloft in reverence. Hear the vibrato of violins fill the air as tempos rise and fall there.

A short distance from the city's historic core, the lavish guest accommodations, Michelin-starred cuisine, and rich decor of fine upholstery and traditional Biedermeier furniture give visitors an exquisite home-away-from-home.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.