5 NLFT militants surrender to Tripura Police after fleeing hideouts in B'desh

Agartala, Aug 19 (IANS) After fleeing from their hideouts in Bangladesh, five militants of the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), surrendered to the state police in Dhalai district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the militants who surrendered on Friday evening were identified as Kanta Mohan Tripura (45), Nakshatra Debbarma, Emang Debbarma (20), Gertajoy Tripura (23) and Mansubar Tripura (25).

They had joined the NLFT in early 2022.

“Senior police officials interrogated the surrendered extremists. Outcome of the interrogation will help security forces gather more information about the organisation's activities. Their surrender would also motivate other militants to surrender before security forces and join the mainstream of the society, leaving the path of violence,” an official statement said.

It said that Tripura Police is committed to ensuring the state government's policy of zero tolerance against insurgency.

