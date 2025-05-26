5 Nagaland tribal groups to launch stir seeking review of job quota for backward tribes

Kohima, May 25 (IANS) The Five Tribes Committee has announced to launch a phased agitation campaign soon demanding immediate revision of the job quota for the state’s five backward tribals.

On April 26, the Five Tribes Committee served the ultimatum to the Nagaland government, demanding immediate revision of the job quota for the state’s five backward tribes.

The deadline expires on Monday (May 26).

A spokesman of the tribal organisations on Sunday said that the Five Tribes Committee, comprising Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoha, Rengma Hoho, and Sumi Hohoon after reviewing the reservation policy has announced that it would soon initiate peaceful protests if the Nagaland government fails to act on its demands for a review of the state's job reservation policy.

The five tribal communities include, Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi.

The Committee had earlier issued a 30-day ultimatum to the state government on April 26. With the deadline expiring on Monday (May 26), the Committee has reaffirmed its preparedness to launch a phased agitation campaign.

Formed in August 2023, the Committee submitted a formal representation to the government in September the same year. However, the spokesman said that the Committee has yet to get any response from the state government, prompting the ultimatum and proposed protest action.

He said that Five Tribes Committee members emphasised their view that the current job reservation policy, introduced in 1977 for a 10-year term, has remained in effect without formal review for 48 years.

The Committee expressed concern over the continuation of what they describe as a temporary policy that has now become institutionalised without reassessment. The Five Tribes Committee announced that the first phase of agitation would include peaceful rallies in all district headquarters inhabited by the five tribal communities.

A second phase may involve a peaceful dharma at the state secretariat in Kohima.

Additional protest actions may be declared subsequently.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio earlier told the Nagaland Assembly session that the reservation for the backward tribals began in 1977 and 37 per cent of the non-technical and non-gazetted jobs are currently reserved for them.

The reservation is divided into 25 per cent for seven Eastern Nagaland backward tribals and 12 per cent for four other backward tribals of other regions.

