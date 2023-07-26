5 most loved mother-daughter duos of Hindi television

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) There is something magical about the bond between a mother and her daughter, and that’s why this fascinating relationship has been at the centre of many popular shows on television.

Many onscreen mother-daughter pairs have served as a reminder that life is so much more fulfilled when we get to share it with a family member. Celebrating the unique bond between mothers and daughters, these power-packed shows epitomise tenderness, love, and unwavering support.

Let’s take a closer look at the shows:

‘Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan', which stars Sneha Wagh, Vibha Chibber, Myra Vaikul, is a compelling family drama that narrates a poignant tale of a mother Protima and her daughter Neerja.

Set in Kolkata’s red-light area Sonagachi, the show revolves around a mother, who is a sex worker and her unshakeable dedication to shielding her daughter from the perils and biases of society.

It delves into the trials and sacrifices she endures, leaving no stone unturned to ensure a brighter future for her daughter despite the challenges that arise from residing in an ill-famed locality. Produced by Sudhir Sharma’s Sunshine Productions, ‘Neerja' airs on Colors.

In the heartwarming show ‘Shubharambh’, the audience witnessed the wonderful bond between Rani and Vrinda. Starring Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija, ‘Shubharambh’ narrated the tale of Rani (Mahima), a determined and industrious woman who tirelessly strived to make ends meet. Fate intervened when she met Raja (Akshit), a man who profoundly transformed her life.

In this story, the relationship between Rani and her mother Vrinda (played by Vaishnavi Mahant) was characterised by love and understanding and enriched with valuable life lessons. Vrinda guided Rani to always pursue the truth, no matter the obstacles.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show ended in November 2020.

‘Barrister Babu’, a family drama that featured the inspiring and loving relationship between Bondita and Sumati. Starring Pravisht Mishra, Anchal Sahu, and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni, the story unfolds with the unjust circumstance of eight-year-old Bondita (Aurra) forced into a marriage with a much older man in Kolkata.

However, destiny intervened, weaving together the lives of Bondita and Anirudh (Pravisht), a lawyer from London, who defied societal norms to empower her. Anirudh became her guiding light, leading her on a transformative path toward becoming an advocate.

As Bondita shattered cultural stereotypes, her loving mother, Sumati (played by Arina Dey), stood as an unwavering pillar of support and strength. Their heartwarming bond underlined the power of love and determination, propelling Bondita (Anchal) forward on her journey to liberation.

The first season aired from February 11, 2020 to 12 November 12, 2021. The second season, ‘Durga Aur Charu’, premiered from December 12, 2022 to April 14, 2023.

‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, starring Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Roshni Sahota, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Cezanne Khan, depicted the journey of Saumya (Rubina) whose mother Nimmi (played by Reena Kapoor), fought with the entire world to give her transgender child a normal life. The show set family goals with Saumya and Nimmi’s bond.

She instilled in Saumya the courage to fight any number of odds and supported Saumya in creating an identity. This story demanded answers from society as to why transgender people were treated differently and stigmatized.

The show aired from May 30, 2016 to October 1, 2021.

‘Pavitra Bhagya’ won viewers’ hearts with Jugnu and Pranati’s bond. Starring Aneri Vajani, Kunal Jaisingh, Vaishnavi Prajapati and Riva Arora, the show’s story was about college mates Pranati Mishra (Aneri) and Reyansh Khurana (Kunal) who fell in love but went their separate ways when Reyansh learned that Pranati was pregnant.

After eight years, oblivious to the existence of the child she had from Reyansh, she decides to move on but accidentally she meets her daughter Jugnu (Vaishnavi/Riva), whom she thought she had lost after giving birth. And eventually, separated by destiny but connected by love, Jugnu and Pranati discover the relationship that binds them as affection begins to bloom between them.

The show aired from March 2, 2020 to October 2, 2020.

