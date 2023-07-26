Chennaiyin FC rope in Scotland’s Connor Shields as second foreign signing of the season

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC have signed their second foreign player of the season after onboarding Scottish centre-forward Connor Shields ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old forward joins the Marina Machans from Scottish club Motherwell FC. Shields worked on loan with new Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle at Queens Park FC in the 2022/23 season. He brings with him vast experience from the Scottish and English leagues.

“I am delighted to have joined Chennaiyin FC. I can’t wait to move to India and get started with this exciting new challenge ahead,” Shields was quoted as saying by the club in a release on Wednesday.

Shields, who has most spent his time playing for various Scottish clubs, has also represented six-time English Champions Sunderland AFC at youth level for two seasons.

At Queens Park FC, Shields scored five goals and assisted four in 40 appearances in the 2022/23 season.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.