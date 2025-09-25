49th PRAGATI meeting: PM Modi reviews vital infra projects worth over Rs 65,000 crore

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 49th meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, at South Block on Wednesday.

The platform brings together the Centre and States to fast-track major projects, address bottlenecks, and ensure time-bound delivery.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed eight critical infrastructure projects across sectors, including Mines, Railways, Water Resources, Industrial Corridors, and Power. These projects span 15 States and Union Territories, stretching across the country, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 65,000 crore. Recognised as vital drivers of economic growth and public welfare, the projects were reviewed with emphasis on clear timelines, effective inter-agency coordination, and prompt resolution of bottlenecks.

The Prime Minister reiterated that delays in execution impose a double cost - often escalating project expenditure and also depriving citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure. He urged officials at both the Central and State levels to adopt a result-oriented approach, translating opportunities into improved quality of life for people, while also advancing the goals of ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business for enterprises.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that States/UTs should also institutionalise mechanisms at their level for regular review and monitoring of flagship projects, ensuring timely implementation and effective resolution of bottlenecks. He urged all States/UTs to place strong emphasis on reforms aimed at improving competitiveness, strengthening efficiency, and fostering innovation across sectors, and stressed that better preparedness through these reforms would enable us to swiftly seize emerging opportunities.

Later in the night, PM Modi shared the update about the 49th meeting of PRAGATI in a social media post.

“Chaired the 49th PRAGATI meeting earlier this evening. Vital projects across 15 states and UTs worth over Rs 65,000 crore were reviewed. These works covered sectors like mines, railways, water resources, industrial corridors and power sectors,” the PM wrote on X.

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