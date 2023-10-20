46 MLAs in Rajasthan have criminal cases, 157 crorepatis with 88 from ruling Congress: Report

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Out of 199 MLAs analysed in Rajasthan, 46 have criminal cases registered against them, with 28 having serious cases against them, a report said on Friday.

The report also said that 157 MLAs are crorepatis, out of which 88 MLAs from ruling Congress.

The report has been prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Rajasthan Election Watch, which analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of 199 out of 200 sitting MLAs.

In the current assembly, one seat of the Udaipur constituency is vacant.

This analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2018 Assembly elections and bye elections conducted thereafter.

The report said: "Out of 199 sitting MLAs analysed, 46 (23 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves while 28 (14 per cent) Sitting MLAs have declared serious criminal cases."

It said that one sitting MLA has declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) while four sitting MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

The report also said that 27 (25 per cent) out of 108 MLAs from Congress, 11 (16 per cent) out of 69 MLAs from BJP, two out of two MLAs from CPI(M) and 6 (43 per cent) out of 14 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Meanwhile, the report said that 18 (17 per cent) out of 108 MLAs from Congress, six (9 per cent) out of 69 MLAs from BJP and four (29 per cent) out of 14 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

It also said that out of 199 sitting MLAs analysed, 157 (79 per cent) are crorepatis.

The report said that 88 (81 per cent) out of 108 MLAs are from Congress, 54 (78 per cent) out of 69 MLAs from BJP, two (67 per cent) out of three MLAs from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, one out of one MLA from RLD and 12 (86 per cent) out of 14 Independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

It further said that the average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs 7.49 crore.

"The average assets per MLA for 108 Congress MLAs analysed is Rs 9.28 crore, 69 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 5.45 crore, one RLD MLA analysed is Rs 2.55 crore, two Bhartiya Tribal Party MLAs analysed is Rs 7.66 lakhs, two CPI(M) MLAs analysed is Rs 24.24 lakh, three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs analysed is Rs 1.19 crore and 14 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs 7.54 crore," it said.

Meanwhile, Congress' Dhod SC assembly MLA Parasram Mordia has declared assets worth Rs 172.76 crore while Rajkumar Roat, who is a Bhartiya Tribal Party MLA from Chorasi (ST) seat has lowest asset worth Rs 1.22 lakh.

The report further said that 39 MLAs have declared liabilities of Rs 1 crore, with BJP's Gopal Lal Sharma, who is a MLA from Mandalgarh has liabilities worth Rs 34 crore.

The report also said that 59(30 per cent) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between fifth and 12th standard while 128 (64 per cent) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

"Five MLAs are Diploma holders, seven MLAs have declared themselves to be just literates," the report said.

It further said that 80 (40 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 119 (60 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 85 years.

It also said that out of 199 MLAs analysed, 27 (14 per cent) MLAs are women.

Polling for 200 member assembly has been rescheduled to November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

