40 sheep & goats perish in lightning strike in J&K’s Ramban

Jammu, Sep 20 (IANS) At least 40 sheep and goats perished due to lightning in J&K’s Ramban district, said officials on Wednesday. Officials said that lightning struck Hinjhal top meadow of Banihal in Ramban district late Tuesday evening.

“Police and a team of sheep husbandry department officials rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information.

“So far, 40 sheep and goat are confirmed to have perished in the lightning strike”, the officials said.

The owner of the livestock has, however, said that he has lost around 80 sheep and goats in this incident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.