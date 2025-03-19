‘40 pc commission budget’, KTR slams Revanth Reddy govt

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has slammed the Telangana budget for 2025-26, terming it a ‘40 per cent commission budget’.

He called the budget a complete betrayal of Telangana’s people who are left with "zero gains". He described it as a mirror reflecting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s inefficiency, incompetence and administrative failure.

Rama Rao criticized the Congress for puncturing the wheel of progress built over a decade under the BRS rule, alleging that their sole focus is sending "bags of money" to Delhi rather than fulfilling promises made to Telangana. He labelled it a "40 per cent commission budget" that prioritizes political greed over people’s welfare.

KTR pointed out that the much-hyped six guarantees promised within 100 days, have been reduced to nothing. After Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka’s hour-and-a-half speech, it became clear that these guarantees are a hollow chant of "Govinda Govinda".

The Congress, he said, buried its own affidavit -- once equated to the Bhagavad Gita -- after winning votes with false promises. Telangana’s poor, women, farmers, and elderly awaited the budget with hope, but promises like Rs 2,500 monthly for women under Mahalakshmi, Rs 4,000 pensions for the elderly, and "tula of gold" remain unmentioned, leaving these groups shocked and disappointed.

He also criticised the financial mismanagement. While the BRS government borrowed Rs 4.17 lakh crore over 10 years, Congress amassed Rs 1.6 lakh crore in just one year, with no new projects or schemes to justify it.

KTR mocked their "trillion-dollar economy" claim, saying they don’t even know how many zeros that entails, yet seem set on a "trillion-dollar debt". He blamed Revanth Reddy’s negative policies and politics for a Rs 73,000 crore drop in state revenue, questioning why Bhatti Vikramarka’s "realistic budget" failed to meet expectations when the CM himself admitted to this shortfall.

KTR accused Congress of backstabbing every section of society. Over 100 auto drivers committed suicide due to the free bus scheme, yet the promised Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board is absent from the budget, leaving eight lakh auto drivers statewide in distress. Rahul Gandhi’s assurances of a board for gig workers like Swiggy and Zomato employees and two lakh jobs in the first year remain unfulfilled, with unemployed youth laughing at the government’s claims of issuing appointment letters for BRS-era notifications.

KTR alleged that Congress’ priority is "Moosi lootification" to funnel funds to Delhi, escalating from a 20 per cent to a 40 per cent commission regime. He claimed they plan to distribute Rs 6,000 crore to Congress workers like "jaggery and dal", but warned that people won’t tolerate Telangana’s wealth being handed over.

While farmers commit suicide, the government shamelessly organizes beauty contests and brags about it in the budget. KTR demanded they stop sending bags to Delhi and focus on farmers’ distress.

The BRS leader called this a budget that buries welfare and erases development’s address. In 10 years, BRS borrowed Rs 40,000 crore annually, while Revanth Reddy’s one-year Rs 1.6 lakh crore debt has yielded nothing new, with more borrowing targeted.

