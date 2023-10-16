40 hurt in bus accident in Gujarat

Junagadh, Oct 16 (IANS) Over 40 passengers were hurt when a major road accident occurred near Wana village of Lakhtar taluka when a state bus that was en route to Junagadh from Deodar, overturned in the wee hours of Monday.

"While most passengers suffered minor injuries, two were critically wounded and are currently receiving medical attention," stated BJP MLA Jagdish Makwana.

Investigating Officer Nitindan Gadhavi stated, “A state transport bus carrying police trainees returning from their Deputy Section Officer exam met with an accident. Early findings indicate that driver negligence was the primary cause of the mishap.”

“Our immediate focus was on transporting the injured to medical facilities. An investigation into the cause of the bus overturning is ongoing. Most of the injured are now at Surendranagar hospital, while one individual has been sent to an Ahmedabad hospital,” an official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.