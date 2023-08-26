4 women killed in Assam road accident

Guwahati, Aug 26 (IANS) Four women were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Alamganj at Gauripur area.

As per preliminary information, a speeding vehicle collided head-on with an e-rickshaw, killing the victims on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot.

The four women were rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

They injured persons have been admitted at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

--IANS

tdr/ksk

