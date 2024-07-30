37 kg of raw opium seized in Myanmar

Yangon, July 30 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 37.8 kilograms of raw opium in the Sagaing region, according to a statement from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off from the sources, a joint police force intercepted a passenger bus in the region's Sagaing town on Monday and confiscated the drugs from a passenger on the bus, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the operation, one person was arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law of the country, according to the CCDAC.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

