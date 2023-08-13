35 artists to showcase their work at ‘Reflecting the Self’ exhibition

New Delhi, August 13 (IANS) In an exhibition curated to commemorate its 25th anniversary, Gallery Threshold is organising ‘Reflecting the Self’ at Bikaner House from August 18 to 28 which will bring together the works of 35 multi-generational artists who have had an ongoing reciprocal relationship with the gallery.

The theme of self-portraiture unites the diversity of artists' practices supported by the gallery. Comprising paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, and mixed media, the works delve deep into the narratives and vignettes from their own life stories.

The exhibition fulfils two objectives: Tto visit the idea of self-representation and to celebrate the strong bonds forged between the gallery and the artists, acknowledging their artistic excellence and the lasting impact they have made within the art community.

The curators -- Tunty Chauhan and Deeksha Nath -- embrace a broader understanding of self-representation that encompasses figurative and abstract works, as well as alliterative and metaphorical approaches. Self-portraits can contain deeply personal and introspective elements, as well as convey political and cultural significance or evoke personal empowerment.

They serve as a means for artists to connect with others, fostering empathy and sparking conversations about the intricate nature of the self. The process of creating self-portraits holds profound significance for the artists themselves and for those who engage with their artwork in the exhibition.

Gallery Threshold was established in 1997 when Tunty Chauhan, through friendships with artists V. Ramesh, Ravindar Reddy, and Lama Goud, to name a few, began exhibiting the works of upcoming artists in Visakhapatnam.

Over the course of the next few years, in association with the Faculty of Fine Arts, Chauhan invited over 40 artists to the city to exchange ideas and share their practices, setting in motion relationships and partnerships that have lasted 25 years and supported the practices of artists across generations. It moved to the Capital in 2001.

