35 ailing, elderly Manimahesh devotees airlifted in Himachal

Shimla, Sep 4 (IANS) Thirty-five ailing and elderly Manimahesh Yatra devotees were airlifted from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh by a helicopter in seven sorties on Thursday despite adverse weather conditions, the state government said.

It said that in a major operation launched by the Chamba administration to safely evacuate devotees, nearly 500 devotees were rescued in vehicles from Bharmour to Chamba.

At certain stretches where roads have been damaged, adequate security personnel have been deployed by the administration for their assistance and to ensure their safety.

In addition, free food, drinking water, transport and other essential facilities have been arranged en route to prevent any inconvenience to them, a spokesperson for the government said.

The Indian Air Force’s MI-17 helicopter has also been stationed at Pathankot to meet any exigency.

The spokesperson said that Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has been supervising the rescue operation on the ground for the past several days.

Travelling on foot, he reached Bharmour from Chamba and has been engaged in ensuring the safety of the devotees.

He said the government was committed to safeguard the lives and property of its people as well as the visiting pilgrims and tourists from several parts.

In view of the widespread destruction, the government has decided to relax norms under MGNREGS to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation.

This would allow additional works to be undertaken as per actual demand for employment in rural areas, particularly for the repair and restoration of damaged infrastructure, said the government.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the state has suffered massive loss due to cloudbursts, incessant rains, flash floods and landslides, which have severely impacted agriculture, horticulture, livestock and rural infrastructure.

To accelerate restoration, Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to approve new works under MGNREGA without waiting for prior approval from gram sabha.

Ex-post facto approval from gram sabha, panchayat samiti and zila parishad would be obtained later keeping in view the practical impossibility of holding such meeting during the prevailing weather conditions.

