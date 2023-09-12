At 34.2-degree C, Srinagar witnesses hottest September day in 53 years

Srinagar, Sept 12 (IANS) Tuesday’s maximum temperature at 34.2-degree Celsius in Srinagar has broken a 53-year-old record.

Sonam Lotus, Director at the local MeT department said that the present severe heatwave in Kashmir has broken the 53-year-old record in Srinagar where the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.2-degree Celsius on Tuesday.

“Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2-degree C, which is 6-degree above normal. It has broken a 53-year-old record of 33.8-degree C recorded on September 1, 1970. The all-time highest September temperature was recorded on September 28, 1934 at 35-degree C," Lotus said.

Qazigund in Anantnag district recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2-degree C, which is 6.7-degree above normal, breaking the previous highest maximum temperature of 32.8-degree C recorded on September 12, 2019.

According to the official, heatwave to severe heatwave is likely to continue in Kashmir for another 4-5 days due to prolong dry spell with less moisture because of stable atmospheric conditions.

Deficit rainfall is likely to continue for the next one week in J&K, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.