34 NDRF-SDRF teams deployed across Gujarat amid heavy rain alert

Gandhinagar, June 25 (IANS) With heavy rains lashing parts of Saurashtra, South, and Central Gujarat, the state government has ramped up its disaster response and preparedness measures.

In light of the intensifying monsoon, a Weather Watch Group meeting was convened at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar to assess the current situation and coordinate a statewide readiness plan.

Officials from key departments took part in the review meeting, where comprehensive instructions were issued to ensure rapid response in flood-like conditions, waterlogging, or other rain-related emergencies.

During the briefing, representatives of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that 34 teams of the NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been strategically deployed across various districts in Gujarat.

Two additional teams have been placed on standby for quick mobilisation, should conditions worsen.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in multiple regions of the state over the next few days.

In response, all administrative units have been placed on high alert, with directives to closely monitor weather patterns, ensure round-the-clock communication, and keep relief and rescue resources ready.

According to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, 66 mm of rainfall was recorded in just six hours in Surat between 6 A.M. and noon on Tuesday, adding to the already saturated drainage systems.

Low-lying localities such as Puna Parvat Gam, Varachha, Kapodra, Katargam, Ved Road, and Jahangir Pura are among the worst affected, with streets turning into waterlogged pools and entire neighbourhoods inundated.

The situation escalated further with the overflowing of Simada Creek, flooding areas like Valamnagar and Shubham Park Society, where water levels reached neck height. Emergency teams, including fire and medical personnel, were deployed to rescue stranded residents using boats and tractors.

Around the Sarthana Police Station, waterlogging persisted into the second day, with water levels rising to waist height in nearby residential areas.

Major thoroughfares, including the stretch from Kangaroo Circle through Maharana Pratap Chowk to Godadara, were impassable due to flooding, causing major inconvenience for office-goers and schoolchildren.

Motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, were seen stranded in long traffic queues.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jigna Parmar confirmed that two state highways and several housing societies had been affected.

“Over 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded in many parts of the city. The situation remains under control, and no casualties have been reported. We request public cooperation as we work to manage the impact,” she stated.

The deluge hasn’t spared the surrounding district either. Bardoli received 124 mm, Umarpada 87 mm, Mandvi 81 mm, Mahuva 75 mm, and Kamrej 62 mm of rain.

Additional rainfall was reported from Palsana (45 mm), Olpad (27 mm), Mangrol (24 mm), and Chorasi (22 mm).

Across South Gujarat, the pattern remained intense. Vapi in Valsad logged 130 mm, Pardi 89 mm, Kaprada 54 mm, and Umbergaon 43 mm.

In Tapi district, Vyara and Songadh recorded 110 mm and 105 mm respectively. The heaviest rainfall was observed in Narmada district, with Nandod receiving 180 mm and Tilakwada 165 mm.

