32 weapons, other ammunition seized in Manipur

A defence spokesman said that in a series of operations during the past few days, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Manipur Police during their ongoing operations have recovered 32 weapons, some improvised explosives devices, grenades, various other ammunition and war like stores from five districts -- Kakching, Imphal West, Senapati, Imphal East and Bishnupur.

The recovered arms included AK 47 rifle, Self Loading Rifle, 0.303 rifle, 0.22 Rifle, Carbine Machine Gun, Single Barrel Rifle, bolt action rifles, improvised mortars, Carbine Machine Gun and INSAS rifles. The recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the Manipur Police. These coordinated efforts by the Army and other security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles had initiated a comprehensive week-long rehabilitation programme for village volunteers in Churachandpur District.

The defence spokesman said that the initiative aimed to reintegrate them into mainstream society by equipping them with essential skills that would enable them to secure employment and contribute positively to their communities. Under this programme, volunteers were provided training in various fields, including musical instruments, masonry and carpentry, as well as computer skills. These vocational courses were designed to provide them with practical expertise and hands-on experience, ensuring sustainable livelihood opportunities both within and beyond the region, the spokesman said.

He said that this rehabilitation effort is a crucial step in steering the youth away from the influence of anti-national elements and channelling their potential towards constructive and nation-building activities. The initiative has garnered widespread appreciation from the local population, who acknowledged the importance of such programmes in rebuilding lives and strengthening the socio-economic fabric of society.

