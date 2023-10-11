30 pilgrims injured in road accident in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Oct 11 (IANS) At least 30 passengers were injured when a Tata Magic van carrying pilgrims, veered off the road while overtaking another vehicle in Hamirpur district on Wednesday.

The injured have been admitted to the community health centre in Rath and the condition of eight of them is said to be critical.

After initial treatment, they have been referred to medical colleges in Orai and Jhansi for further care, said police.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the devotees set out from Tola Village in Majhgawan to visit the Patharia Mata temple in Chhatarpur. The temple is known to attract a large number of pilgrims on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The van was just a short distance from Girvar Village when the accident occurred. The driver lost control of the van while attempting to overtake another vehicle and it overturned.

Villagers and passersby rushed to the scene of the accident, and an ambulance was called in. The Majhgawan police also arrived at the site and helped in rescue operations.

