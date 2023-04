April 09, 2023

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagananna is our future) 14-day public outreach campaign is continuing successfully for the third day since its launch on April 7 in Andhra Pradesh. The campaign will be held till April 20 across the state during which the party leaders and others are explaining the government welfare and development initiatives to the masses.