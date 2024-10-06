3 held in Vadodara for murder attempt after assault

Vadodara, Oct 6 (IANS) The Vadodara Crime Branch arrested three persons on Sunday here in connection with an attempted murder case filed at the Panigate police station, officials said.

The incident occurred on October 2, when the accused allegedly attacked a man near Bavchavad Ramgarh Chokdi in Vadodara, leaving him with serious injuries.

According to the police, Sagar Kailashbhai Vaghela, Arjun alias Bhaylu Mukeshbhai Vaghela, and Akash Thakor arrived on a motorcycle and assaulted the complainant while he was fishing in a water-filled pit.

The attack, believed to be motivated by an earlier dispute, was carried out with weapons in an attempt to kill the victim.

The accused fled the scene after issuing death threats to the victim.

The seriousness of the crime prompted an investigation by the Vadodara Crime Branch.

While patrolling in the Vaghodia area, the Crime Branch team received a tip-off and successfully apprehended all three suspects near Vaghodia Chokdi.

The accused had been absconding since the incident took place.

The arrested individuals, identified as Sagar Kailashbhai Vaghela (24), Arjun alias Bhaylu Mukeshbhai Vaghela (22), and Akash Veljibhai Thakor (19), have been handed over to the Panigate Police for further legal action.

All of the accused trio are residents of the Panigate area.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sagar Kailashbhai Vaghela has a history of criminal activity. Five previous cases involving charges such as assault and robbery were registered against him at both Panigate and Vadodara police stations.

The Vadodara Crime Branch continues its investigation into the case.

In another incident from Vadodara district, the Rajgadh police have charged three individuals with murder following the death of a man from Ghoghamba taluka, two weeks after being admitted to GMERS Hospital. The victim, Pragnesh Bhatiya, succumbed to injuries he sustained during an assault.

The incident took place on September 17, when Kaushik Chauhan and two others allegedly beat Bhatiya.

Chauhan, a resident of Daudara village in Ghoghamba, reportedly attacked Bhatiya after accusing him of sending inappropriate messages to his wife.

The accused, including Chauhan, used a steel pipe during the assault, which led to Bhatiya sustaining severe injuries.

Bhatiya was hospitalised for two weeks before succumbing to his injuries.

The police have now changed the assault case to murder, and investigations are ongoing.

