3 bodies recovered from well in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) The bodies of all three people who died one after the other in a well in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district have been recovered, officials said on Thursday.

One man identified as Momin Dar had accidentally fallen into a well in Budgam's Gotipora village on Wednesday.

Two other locals identified as Amjid Ali and Gulam Hassan Wani from the same village later went to rescue Dar and while attempting the rescue they also fell into the well.

A rescue operation was then launched by the authorities, but it only ended in the recovery of three bodies of the persons who had fallen into the well.

Bodies of the three persons killed in this mishap have been sent for completion of medico-legal formalities before handing them over to their families for last rites, officials added.

