3 Ansarullah Bangla Team cadres arrested in Assam

Guwahati, April 25 (IANS) Three cadres of Islamic radical outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police in Dhubri, Aparna Natarajan said that based on specific input, police launched an operation on Sunday night to nab the three cadres identified as Safiqul Islam, Md.Mojahidul Mandol and Md. Badshah Seikh.

"The operation lasted for more than 14 hours and three cadres were nabbed on Monday. Police have been interrogating them for further links to the radical outfit," she added.

Police noticed money transactions of these three cadres with ABT. They were involved in recruiting youths of Assam to the radical outfit.

"Safiqul Islam was linked with a madrassa in Dhubri's Panbari area," Natarajan added.

The police seized electronic gadgets and other objectionable materials from their possession.

In a tweet, Assam DGP G.S. Singh said the arrested cadres were part of an ABT module in Dhubri.

"The ABT is linked to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and all its manifestations are designated as Terrorist Organisations as per the First Schedule of UAPA 1967."

