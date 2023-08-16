2nd PIL on JU ragging death case filed at Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) A second PIL in connection to the alleged ragging-related death of a fresher at the Jadavpur University (JU) on August 10, was at the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.

The fresh PIL was filed by senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court and the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Bandopadhyay.

In his petition, Bandopadhyay accused total mismanagement on part of the JU authorities where the minimum requirement of installation of CCTVs within the university campus was not fulfilled.

Bandopadhyay has also made state Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of JU, a party in the PIL.

In the petition, he alleged that because of the approach of the Governor, JU had been operating for quite some time without any permanent Vice-Chancellor.

In the PIL, Bandopadhyay also claimed that the university campus is a hub for consumption of narcotics and other intoxicating substances without any restriction on the entry of outsiders.

The first PIL was filed on Monday by Calcutta High Court counsel Sayan Banerjee at the division bench of the Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya.

In his PIL, Banerjee sought the intervention of the court in ensuring anti- ragging rules enforced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) are enforced strictly in all state-universities in West Bengal, including JU.

He also pointed out that an anti-ragging committee at the national level was constituted under the chairmanship of former Central Bureau of Investigation director R.K. Raghavan, which suggested a number of measures to prevent the incidents of ragging and harassment of junior and fresher students within the university campuses.

Accordingly, UGC had also issued a set of guidelines to be followed in this connection.

