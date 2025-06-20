29 fresh Covid cases in Manipur, state’s total count rises to 82

Imphal, June 20 (IANS) With 29 more persons testing positive for Covid-19 in three districts of Manipur, including Imphal West, on Friday, the cumulative total in the northeastern state has risen to 82, health officials said.

State health officials said that 29 persons, including women, tested positive for the infectious virus in three Imphal Valley districts -- Imphal West (22), Imphal East (6) and Thoubal (1).

According to the officials, of the total positive cases of 82 on Friday, 52 cases were reported in Imphal West district, 21 in Imphal East district, four in Bishnupur, two each in Thoubal and Tengnoupal and one in Kakching district.

Except for the tribal inhabited Tengnoupal district, the remaining five districts fall in the Imphal Valley region.

On June 9, a 23-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur, the first such case in the northeastern state in the current wave of the coronavirus infection.

Manipur Health Services Director Dr Chambo Gonmei said that the woman hails from Bishnupur district and had developed Covid-like symptoms. Her samples were tested at a private clinic in Imphal on June 5, and the results came on June 9.

He appealed to people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla earlier chaired a Covid-19 review meeting at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, senior medical officials from the state Health Department and other authorities.

The review was held in view of recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on enhanced preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible Covid-19 resurgence.

A Raj Bhavan official had said that the health officials briefed the Governor on the state’s preparedness, including diagnostics, protective equipment, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation wards, essential drugs, and the IDSP–IHIP portal. Challenges related to testing capacity, medical supplies and hospital readiness were also discussed. The Governor advised the importance of proactive measures, adequate medical infrastructure, and community awareness to ensure the state remains equipped to handle any potential surge in cases, the officials had said.

