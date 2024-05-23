29 counting centres set up in Rajasthan for June 4 result day

Jaipur, May 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said on Thursday that 29 counting centres have been established across 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the desert state through which votes cast by the people will be counted first through a postal ballot followed by EVMs.

The preparations for counting of votes across 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state have already been completed.

There will be two counting centres each in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Jodhpur, Nagaur, Karauli-Dholpur, and Ganganagar.

Gupta added that the votes cast through EVMs in the state will be completed in 4,033 rounds.

There will be a total of 235 cells for counting of votes, while there will be 62 cells for postal ballots.

As many as 2,713 tables will be installed to count EVM votes and 800 tables to count votes cast through postal ballots and electronically transmitted postal ballot system.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that all preparations have been made for the counting of votes as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

A total of 3,500 micro observers have been appointed for the counting tables, he added.

More than 1,200 Assistant Returning Officers have been trained to count votes in the state, Gupta said, adding that a total of 56 counting observers have been appointed by the Election Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that all the District Election Officers, Police Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to strictly follow the security parameters in the counting centre.

Gupta added that three-tier security arrangements have been ensured at the counting venue.

