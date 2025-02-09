On 28th day of Maha Kumbh, devotees share joyful experiences; praise management

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS)On the 28th day of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, a massive number of devotees immersed themselves in the Sangam, marking monumental participation in this sacred festival.

Speaking to IANS, devotees shared their experiences, with many expressing their gratitude for the well-organised event.

"I am very much satisfied with the arrangements, and the management is quite alert and good. It is a memorable event," said one devotee, reflecting the positive atmosphere at the venue.

The festival has drawn an unprecedented number of people from across the country, and the crowd continues to grow each day, underscoring the significance of this historic religious gathering.

Speaking on the event's organisation, a devotee shared, "The administration of the Yogi government is quite good, there is no problem. Even in such a large event like Maha Kumbh, there is a bit of crowd tension, but that can happen in such events. I am very much satisfied with the arrangements, and management is quite alert and good. It is a memorable event."

The government has worked diligently to ensure a smooth experience for the millions of devotees flocking to the site.

A young devotee from Ayodhya expressed his excitement: "I heard so much about Maha Kumbh and could not resist myself from participating. It is a wonderful experience being here. PM Modi's participation himself made people come more and more, and it is very nice to be here."

The presence of influential leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has further heightened the fervour and encouraged more people to take part in the spiritual occasion.

Another devotee mentioned the extensive security and logistical efforts put in place for the event: "Everywhere police are present and taking full measures. This festival, which came after 144 years, is a grand occasion for Hindus. The CM Yogi made arrangements that are praiseworthy. Being here and participating in this grand festival is a big deal for us."

As the Maha Kumbh progresses, the celebration remains a testament to India's spiritual heritage, with millions of devotees from around the world contributing to its success.

