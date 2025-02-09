Two killed as Yemeni govt forces repel Houthi attacks in oil-rich province

Aden, Feb 9 (IANS) At least two soldiers were killed, and several others wounded as Yemeni government forces repelled multiple attacks by Houthi group targeting the country's oil-rich province of Marib, a military official told Xinhua.

"Defensive operations by the government forces were conducted across several combat zones in Marib as the Houthis intensified their attacks against the oil-rich province of Marib during the past 48 hours," the local military official said on condition of anonymity.

The government forces "successfully thwarted Houthi offensives" on the Raghwan front in northern Marib, forcing the Houthi fighters to retreat, the official said, noting the Houthis suffered unspecified losses in both personnel and equipment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government official accused Houthi fighters of continuing aggressive actions through using multiple weapons systems, including heavy artillery, Katyusha rockets, drones, and snipers.

The Houthi group has not issued an immediate response to these reported military developments in Marib.

Marib province, home to Yemen's largest oil fields, has been a focal point of intense fighting in recent years, with Houthi forces seizing control of significant outlying areas in recent years. However, the intensity of clashes has declined notably since a United Nations-brokered truce took effect in April 2022, lasting for six months.

Although the ceasefire officially expired in October 2022, fighting across most frontlines has remained relatively subdued. International and regional mediators continue efforts to restore the truce and push for a peaceful resolution to the protracted conflict.

