25cr people lifted out of poverty in last 10 yrs; 5cr houses built for poor: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted in Parliament on Tuesday that his government has succeeded in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last 10 years, provided tap water to 16 crore homes and built 5 crore houses for poor families, as it has been working “tirelessly” to implement schemes for the economic development of the country.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said: "In the past 10 years, people gave us the opportunity to serve them, and 25 crore countrymen defeated poverty and came out of it, which has been stated again and again by various studies.

"Even after 75 years of Independence, 75 per cent of households comprising nearly 16 crore homes did not have tap water connections. In just five years, our government has provided tap water to 12 crore families in their homes."

He pointed out that the poor have been given 4 crore houses and the government has provided more than 12 crore toilets to improve the quality of life of the people, especially women who had to suffer the most because of the lack of these facilities.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the 'farmers first' initiatives undertaken by his government which include a total of Rs 12 lakh crore being spent over the last years to provide them fertilisers at affordable prices.

Besides, the government has deposited over Rs 3.5 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, and raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to record highs, with procurement now three times higher than it was a decade ago, he observed.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the sharp increase in medical college seats that had taken place during his tenure. He stated that in 2014, before the BJP came to power, there were only 387 medical colleges in the country.

This number has now doubled to 780 medical colleges which has also resulted in a much higher number of seats for youths, the Prime Minister pointed out.

In 2014, there were only 3,800 MBBS seats for ST students. Today, this number has increased to nearly 9,000, he added.

"For OBC students, MBBS seats were less than 14,000 before 2014. Today, this number has risen to around 32,000, which means that 32,000 OBC students will become doctors," PM Modi remarked.

"In the last ten years, a new university has been established every week, a new ITI every day, and a new college every two days. Imagine the growth in opportunities for SC, ST, and OBC youth,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that his government had also focused on youth aspirations, creating more opportunities and opening multiple sectors for them. As a result, India's youth are now showcasing their potential on a global stage, he added.

Mentioning the benefits extended to the middle class, PM Modi said while 2013-14, the income tax exemption limit was only Rs 2 lakh, this has now been increased to Rs 12 lakh.

This has provided complete tax relief to those earning an income of up to Rs 12.75 lakh as they do not have to pay any tax, he added,

PM Modi also highlighted the setting up of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which provide medicines at an 80 per cent discount enabling families purchasing medicines from these centres to collectively save nearly Rs 30,000 crore on medical expenses.

“This is just our third term, we are committed to building a modern, capable and Viksit Bharat (developed India). For all of us, the country must always come first. Let us come together and make the dream of a Viksit Bharat our own -- a dream shared by 140 crore Indians," the Prime Minister said.

