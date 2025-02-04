Mumbai Open: Magnificent Maaya shines to reach Round of 16

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) India’s rising tennis star, 15-year-old Maaya delivered a stunning performance at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125, defeating Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the Round of 16 at the Cricket Club of India. Displaying remarkable maturity, the young sensation outplayed her more experienced opponent with precision and composure.

Maaya set the tone early in the opening set, regaining control after a 2-2 tie with powerful serves, including four aces, to secure the set 6-4. Her aggressive baseline play kept Shymanovich on the defensive. In the second set, Shymanovich attempted a comeback, engaging Revathi in long rallies, but the Indian teenager remained unfazed. Executing well-placed shots with impeccable timing, she pressured her opponent and sealed the match with a brilliant ace, drawing resounding cheers from the home crowd.

Meanwhile, India’s wildcard entry Ankita Raina dominated compatriot Vaishnavi Adkar, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Raina’s tactical precision and unwavering composure were evident as she broke Adkar twice in the first set while saving two crucial break points. Her aggressive returns and controlled baseline play kept Adkar on the back foot. Despite a brief fightback from Adkar in the second set, Raina capitalised on unforced errors to swiftly close out the match in straight sets.

Third seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia overcame a stern challenge from Australia’s Tina Smith, rallying from a set down to secure victory. After losing a tight opening-set tiebreak, Schmiedlova responded with a composed 6-4 win in the second set. She then dominated the decider 6-1, using well-placed shots and strategic play to outclass Smith. Her resilience and tactical intelligence proved decisive in securing her place in the next round.

India’s Shrivalli Bhamidipaty delivered a commanding performance, dismantling Russia’s Elena Pridankina 6-1, 6-0 in a one-sided contest. From the outset, Bhamidipaty dictated play with powerful serves and precise groundstrokes, allowing her opponent little opportunity to recover. Her relentless intensity ensured a swift and emphatic victory.

Japan’s Mai Hontama caused an upset by defeating sixth-seeded compatriot Nao Hibino in a hard-fought 7-6, 6-4 victory. Hontama edged out Hibino in a tense first-set tiebreak before maintaining her composure to secure the second set. Her sharp volleys and strategic shot placement proved crucial in outmanoeuvring the higher-ranked Hibino.

Results:

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (India) bt Iryna Shymanovich (Belarus) 6-4, 6-1; Ankita Raina (India) bt Vaishnavi Adkar (India) 6-2,6-2; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (India) bt Elena Pridankina (Russia) 6-1,6-2; Mai Hontama (Japan) bt Nao Hibino (Japan) 7-6, 6-2; Anna Schemiedlova (Slovakia) bt Tina Smith (Australia) 6-7, 6-4, 6-1.

