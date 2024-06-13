25 girders launched in 12 hours for redeveloping Gandhinagar railway station in Jaipur

Jaipur, July 13 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that a complex and challenging task of launching 25 girders across all four tracks has been launched in Gandhinagar railway station in a record 12 hours.

“25 girders (36 mts span) across all 4 tracks launched. Complex & challenging task accomplished by 200 skilled Railway men. Adverse site conditions: 44°C temperature and zero visibility to crane operators. ⁠Completed in a record 12 hours and 02 follow-up blocks,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and pinned Redevelopment of Gandhinagar Railway Station, Jaipur.

On Sunday, a mega block was ordered for redevelopment at Gandhinagar station in Jaipur which comes under North Western Railway. The railways had also stopped the service during the course of work.

Railway officials said that a 72×48 meter air concourse is being constructed at Gandhinagar Jaipur station connecting both sides of the railway station, in which kiosks, shopping malls, cafeterias, fun zones etc. will be developed for railway passengers and city residents.

It is the first time that a girder launching work for an air concourse connecting the platforms of such a station has been done on any Indian railway station in North Western Railway and Rajasthan.

