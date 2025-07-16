24-member Sri Lankan delegation in India to further deepen bilateral ties

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) A 24-member Sri Lankan delegation met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

The delegation, including 24 leaders from across 14 political parties of Sri Lanka, began their two-week visit to India on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Misri highlighted the significant role of the young leaders as key stakeholders in enhancing the ties between the two nations and shaping the future roadmap.

"A 24-member delegation of young political leaders from 14 political parties of Sri Lanka called on Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri as they began their two-week-long programme in India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

"Foreign Secretary emphasised their valuable role in deepening the India-Sri Lanka partnership as stakeholders in its future roadmap," the ministry added.

The meeting also focused on regional geopolitical trends and security agreements signed between India and Sri Lanka.

Last week, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha interacted with the 24-member Sri Lankan delegation of cross-party young political leaders ahead of the two-week-long India visit and discussed a series of initiatives to enhance linkages for fostering partnerships for a shared future.

Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih, 20 Members of Parliament from various parties, and four senior officials of the Sri Lankan Parliament, including the Secretary General, are part of the delegation.

India and Sri Lanka share a more than 2,500-year-old relationship, with a strong civilisational and historical connection.

Sri Lanka has a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.

Earlier in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the island nation and held a productive meeting with the Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

PM Modi became the first foreign leader to pay a state visit to the island nation since President Disanayaka took office in September 2024.

During the meeting, both leaders held detailed discussions in a restricted and delegation-level format on further deepening the special and close bilateral ties that are rooted in shared history and driven by strong people-to-people linkages.

PM Modi also announced a comprehensive package for training an additional 700 Sri Lankan citizens annually in the areas of capacity building and economic support, and the conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring.

The Prime Minister reiterated Sri Lanka's importance in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR. He conveyed New Delhi's continued commitment to assist in the island nation's economic recovery and stabilisation.

The bilateral relations of both nations are mature and diversified, encompassing all areas of contemporary relevance.

The shared cultural and social heritage of the two countries and the extensive people-to-people interaction of their citizens provide the foundation to build a multi-faceted partnership.

