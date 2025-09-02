24 Bangladeshi nationals pushed back to their country, claims Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 2 (IANS) The security forces in Assam have pushed back at least 24 Bangladeshi people for illegally entering Indian territory, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Tuesday.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote, “Often a certain section of people forget where their original home is and wander on this side of the border, but being a gracious nation, we PUSH them BACK. 24 Bangladeshis have been PUSHED BACK today.”

The security vigilance along the international border with Bangladesh was heightened following the unrest in the neighbouring country.

Sarma earlier asserted that although some of the Bangladeshi infiltrators managed to get Aadhaar cards, they can not enrol themselves in the voter list.

He said that there is no chance that people cross illegally the international border from Bangladesh and get themselves enrolled in the voter list in Assam because security forces have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and they were pushed back within a few hours.

“Most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning around 5 a.m., and before 9 a.m. in the morning, they were pushed back to the neighbouring country. In two or three hours, they can not register themselves in the voter list.”

However, the Chief Minister sees no harm in remaining doubly vigilant in this matter. “We have decided to take a slew of measures against the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh because there might have been possibilities that a few infiltrators could not be arrested by the security personnel,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that people from Bangladesh come to India as poverty has increased in the neighbouring country after the recent unrest following the departure of the Sheikh Hasina government there.

He also claimed that, contrary to conventional apprehension, mainly people who belong to the Muslim community have been trying to cross the border and enter India illegally for the sake of jobs.

