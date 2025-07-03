22-year-old youth shot dead in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, police suspect personal enmity

Deoghar (Jharkhand), July 3 (IANS) A 22-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified assailants late Wednesday night in Jharkhand's Deoghar city, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Karnibag Mahalakshmi Nagar under the Kunda police station limits.

According to police, the murder appears to be the result of a personal enmity. Preliminary leads have been found, and police say arrests will be made soon.

As per initial reports, Dinesh had gone to the city to buy essential medicines. On his way back home, he was ambushed near the Kunda turn.

Eyewitnesses and locals reported hearing multiple gunshots. When they rushed to the spot, they found Dinesh lying in a pool of blood on the roadside.

He was immediately rushed to Deoghar Sadar Hospital by local residents. However, despite efforts by the doctors, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after treatment began.

Medical officials confirmed that he had sustained four bullet wounds -- two in the chest, one in the stomach, and one in his hand.

In a statement to her family and police, Dinesh’s sister, Kiran Kumari, said that while being transported to the hospital, Dinesh named two men -- Raja Turi and Kanhaiya Singh, both residents of their village -- as the attackers.

She also revealed that the duo had threatened to kill her brother about a month ago due to a land dispute.

Dinesh was a college student and reportedly had no criminal background.

Following the incident, police reached the crime scene and recorded statements from the victim’s family. Multiple raids are being conducted to nab the accused, and several possible hideouts have already been searched.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Thursday morning.

The incident has created a wave of fear and panic in Padampur village and the surrounding areas.

