2024 Polls: Former Dy CM Govind Karjol gives BJP its first seat in Karnataka

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Former Deputy CM of Karnataka and BJP candidate from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat, Govind Makthappa Karjol, has been declared winner by the Election Commission after he defeated Congress nominee B.N. Chandrappa by a margin of 48,121 votes.

The victory was crucial for Karjol after he lost the Assembly elections held last year.

Karajol faced stiff resistance from the local BJP leaders after the party announced his candidature for the Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat.

