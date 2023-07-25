2020 riots: Delhi court frames charges against 49 for rioting, arson

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Karkardooma Court on Monday framed charges against 49 accused persons for rioting and arson at a car showroom on Main Wazirabad Road during the riots in North-East Delhi on February 24, 2020.

The mob had damaged the Fair Deal Maruti showroom, set it on fire along with some vehicles, besides smashing window panes of the cars.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala directed to initiate the trial in November. The court also acquitted a person named Mohd Aftab of all charges in the absence of concrete evidence against him.

The court said: "Since there is no concrete evidence of identification of accused Mohd Aftab in the mob behind the incident probed in this case, he is discharged."

One accused in the case, namely Suleman Siddiqui alias Salman, is absconding.

Delhi police had chargesheeted a total of 51 accused persons in this case, and the court found them liable to be tried for offences punishable under different Sections of the IPC for rioting etc.

ASJ Pramachala said: "I find that a prima facie case against all the accused persons. They are liable to be tried accordingly.

"In view of the complaint and statement made by Vikas and other employees of Fair Deal car chowroom, it is prima facie apparent that the accused persons committed house trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment for life, which makes out a case of offence punishable under Section 450 of the IPC."

He added: "The evidence on the record prima facie shows that the accused persons were part of unlawful assembly, which was present there at the spot and which came into action with common object to go on the rampage, and damage properties. In pursuance to that common object, they set fire in the Fair Deal showroom."

The court noted that it is is apparent that each and every accused has been identified by one or the other eye witness.

