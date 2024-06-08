2013 killing of 4 cops in Sopore: J&K’s SIA carries out raid in Srinagar city

Srinagar, June 8 (IANS) State Investigation Agency (SIA), a wing of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday carried out a raid in Srinagar city as part of an ongoing investigation into the killings of four policemen in Sopore area in 2013.

Officials said that the sleuths of the SIA raided the residence of one Ahmadullah Malla in Nawa Bazaar area of Srinagar city on Saturday.

“These raids were carried out after obtaining search warrants from the court. These are part of the ongoing investigation into the killings of four policemen in Hygam area of Sopore in 2013,” they said.

It must be recalled that in November 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir government's Home Department granted sanction for the creation of a new, specialised investigating body, SIA, on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

