20 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home (Ld)

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) The 20 Indian fishermen, who were released from jails in Sri Lanka, reached Chennai by flight, said officials here on Wednesday.

The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy a year ago. They are residents of the Tamil Nadu districts of Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Tuticorin, and were in Sri Lankan judicial custody.

After negotiations between the Indian and Sri Lankan governments, the latter released the 20 fishermen.

They were handed over to Indian embassy officials, who provided them with temporary citizenship certificates. The fishermen were then flown from Colombo to Chennai airport.

Upon arrival at Chennai airport, the fishermen underwent citizenship verification, customs checks, and other formalities before being released.

They were then greeted by fisheries department officials, who arranged for them to be taken to their hometowns in separate vehicles.

It may be recalled that fishermen associations across Tamil Nadu have been organising large-scale protests in coastal districts following the regular arrests of fishermen from the state.

They have written to the Prime Minister, urging him to intervene and end the mid-sea arrests and seizures of mechanised boats, which form the backbone of the livelihoods of the fishermen.

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had recently discussed this issue with visiting Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake, highlighting the frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the country's Navy.

PMK President and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss also called for strong intervention by the Centre to prevent further arrests of Indian fishermen.

It may be noted that 504 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu are in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities. Around 48 mechanised fishing boats are also in the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, emphasized the growing hardships faced by fishermen and their families. “The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat. Thousands of families who rely on fishing and related activities are facing severe hardship. A sense of fear has already gripped fishermen and their families about venturing out to sea,” he said.

Thajudhin also raised concerns about the Sri Lankan government’s decision to nationalize seized mechanised fishing boats. “This action will devastate the industry, as many fishermen have taken loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their earnings,” he explained.

